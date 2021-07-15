Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

