24,349 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XGN stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

