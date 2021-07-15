Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP cut its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,275 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.