Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,027. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Quanterix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

