Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $282.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $283.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

