Head to Head Analysis: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 17.50 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Paylocity $561.33 million 18.29 $64.46 million $1.24 152.01

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coursera and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 2 15 0 2.88 Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Coursera currently has a consensus price target of $51.53, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $198.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64%

Summary

Paylocity beats Coursera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

