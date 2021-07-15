RWWM Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,814,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,194,000 after acquiring an additional 347,947 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,778,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $419,319,000 after acquiring an additional 199,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $282.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

