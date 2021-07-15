Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 267,652 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 237.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $684.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSC. Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

