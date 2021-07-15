BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $194.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.11. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.