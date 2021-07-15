BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $194.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.11. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
