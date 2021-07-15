Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,060.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $955.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $590.58 and a 52 week high of $965.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $872.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.