Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $841.25.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $590.58 and a 1-year high of $965.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $872.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

