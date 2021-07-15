Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

