Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

