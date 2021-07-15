David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.