David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after buying an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

