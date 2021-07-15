ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.