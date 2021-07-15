Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $76.59.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

