Aptiv PLC to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.37.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $155.81 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

