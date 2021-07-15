BNP Paribas SA Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.