Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

