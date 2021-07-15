Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FELTY. downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

FELTY stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

