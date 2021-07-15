Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

