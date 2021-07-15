CIBC Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$8.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

