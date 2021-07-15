Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson Sells 2,120 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

