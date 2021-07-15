Christy Dipietro Purchases 3,000 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

