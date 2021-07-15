QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on QNTQY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

QNTQY stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

