Ernest Albers Buys 2,729,908 Shares of Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) Stock

Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) insider Ernest Albers purchased 2,729,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,897.24 ($58,498.03).

Enegex Company Profile

Enegex Limited explores for, evaluates, and invests in natural resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. It holds interest in the South West Terrane project covering an area of approximately 3,500 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Enegex Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

