Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$49,171.50 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,425,087.45.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.
REAL stock opened at C$16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.37. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
