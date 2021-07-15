Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$49,171.50 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,425,087.45.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

REAL stock opened at C$16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.37. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

