Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $173.75

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.