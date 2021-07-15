Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys 4,944 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

