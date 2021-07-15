MML Investors Services LLC Buys 11,684 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397,081 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87.

