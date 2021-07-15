MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

NYSE:RSG opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

