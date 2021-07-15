MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.03. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

