MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,292 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

