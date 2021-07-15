MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

