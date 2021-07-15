Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

NYSE DOV opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $155.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

