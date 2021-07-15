Reviewing Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.46 $2.86 million N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 17.20 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -295.90

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats Decisionpoint Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

