Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GHL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.