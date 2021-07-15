KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) vs. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Critical Review

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.11 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.14 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -25.30

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -16.13% N/A -3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus price target of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 86 aircraft. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, travel agency, and loyalty program services. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

