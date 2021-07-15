Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of -29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Ozon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth $16,821,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

