Reviewing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Henderson Land Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.23 billion 7.02 $1.31 billion $0.40 11.70 Video River Networks $1.63 million 12.55 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Henderson Land Development and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Risk and Volatility

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

