Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,540,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 101.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 106,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

