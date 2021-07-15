EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $18,402,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

