Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 303,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Alico has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

