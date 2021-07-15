Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.92 ($79.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.98. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

