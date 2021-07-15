Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Randstad has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

