Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 36.9% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

