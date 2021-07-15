Analysts Offer Predictions for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

GMAB opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after buying an additional 262,284 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

