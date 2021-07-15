Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.