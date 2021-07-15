Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.