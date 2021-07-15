Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $245,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

